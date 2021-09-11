Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 40,514,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,463,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

