Barclays Boosts Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target to GBX 3,061

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

LON ADM traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The company had a trading volume of 331,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market cap of £10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,439.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,187.98. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

