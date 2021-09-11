Barclays Increases Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 505

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Shares of LON AV traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 403.70 ($5.27). 5,495,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a market cap of £15.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 403.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider Jim McConville acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,267 shares of company stock valued at $45,435,482.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

