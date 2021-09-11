Barclays Raises Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 105

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

JUST traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.75 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 717,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,640. The company has a market cap of £963.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

