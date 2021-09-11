Barclays Trims Lancashire (LON:LRE) Target Price to GBX 871

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 657.50 ($8.59). 356,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 646.98. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 785 ($10.26). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.