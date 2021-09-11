Barclays Trims Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Target Price to GBX 261

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBRE. Credit Agricole reduced their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of SBRE stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 221 ($2.89). 235,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sabre Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £552.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders acquired 10,124 shares of company stock worth $2,370,128 in the last 90 days.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

