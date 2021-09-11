Base Protocol Price Hits $2.24 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00004956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $819,260.58 and approximately $30,334.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043483 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 465,421 coins and its circulating supply is 366,047 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.