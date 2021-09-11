Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.01. 110,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 179,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BASFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Basf had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf Se will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

