BASIC (BASIC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.55 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $40.16 million and $2.55 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BASIC has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00162296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00730369 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

