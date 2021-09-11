Beacon Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $1,906.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00018842 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001266 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000118 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

