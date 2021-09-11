Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock Position Raised by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 81,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,207,000 after buying an additional 206,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 223,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $566.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

