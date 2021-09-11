Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.80 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.80 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,247.23 or 0.02748100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00123740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.28 or 0.00507398 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019758 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

