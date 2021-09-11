Beer Money (BEER) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Beer Money has a market cap of $321,012.61 and $23,658.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.