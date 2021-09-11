Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Achieves $92.01 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00004189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $92.01 million and approximately $14.33 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00163370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043807 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

