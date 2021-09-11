Belt Hits One Day Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00068235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00182617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.91 or 0.99863943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.04 or 0.07134648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00869963 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.