Bernzott Capital Advisors Acquires 19,373 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $132.01. 590,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,191. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

