Bernzott Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 85,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 364.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,442,000 after purchasing an additional 58,196 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,923. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.