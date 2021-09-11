Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 25,720 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,089,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. BrightView accounts for 4.2% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 2.94% of BrightView worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 424,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BV remained flat at $$15.68 during trading hours on Friday. 179,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,971. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.44.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.