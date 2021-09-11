Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys 7,030 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand comprises about 2.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.96% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $32,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 36.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSOD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 717,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $218,784.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

