Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys Shares of 953,260 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 953,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,000. Air Transport Services Group comprises about 1.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.28% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 4,514,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,321. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATSG. TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.