Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 90,190 shares during the quarter. Douglas Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 2.88% of Douglas Dynamics worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,711 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 63,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,468. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $878.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

