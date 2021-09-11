Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. ExlService comprises 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.04% of ExlService worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. 185,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,690. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.