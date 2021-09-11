Bernzott Capital Advisors Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. ExlService comprises 3.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 1.04% of ExlService worth $36,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ExlService stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. 185,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,690. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $124.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.75.
In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
