Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $31.43 Million Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,907,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the quarter. Quotient Technology comprises about 2.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.11% of Quotient Technology worth $31,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In related news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $237,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 823,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.