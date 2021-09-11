Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Terminix Global accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.71% of Terminix Global worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMX traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $45.44. 1,375,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,952. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

