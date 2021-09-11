Bernzott Capital Advisors Has $44.16 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Stericycle comprises about 3.7% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.67% of Stericycle worth $44,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL stock remained flat at $$70.91 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 364,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,360. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.