Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. SP Plus accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 3.54% of SP Plus worth $25,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. 94,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $724.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.