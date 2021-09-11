Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 613,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,011,000. James River Group makes up about 2.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.99% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 246,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,881. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

