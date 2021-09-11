Bernzott Capital Advisors Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,230,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,391,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.90% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 837,216 shares of company stock worth $12,371,966 in the last three months.

NYSE JBI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.12. 463,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

