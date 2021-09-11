Bernzott Capital Advisors Purchases 3,548 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Gentex makes up 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned about 0.39% of Gentex worth $31,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. The stock had a trading volume of 998,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,384. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

