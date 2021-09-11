Bernzott Capital Advisors Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of ZBH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.44. 1,310,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

