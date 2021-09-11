Bernzott Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,104 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises about 4.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 1.59% of Shutterstock worth $57,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 159,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.07. The stock had a trading volume of 199,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,804. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.93. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

