Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 126,049 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,049 shares during the period. Callaway Golf makes up 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.54% of Callaway Golf worth $33,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 1,678,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

