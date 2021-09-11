Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 3,718 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. frontdoor comprises about 2.4% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.67% of frontdoor worth $28,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.34. 371,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.