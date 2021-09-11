Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 4,405 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 97,407 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 338,347 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $89.68. 10,547,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

