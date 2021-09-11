Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 67,255 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,255 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.19% of Medpace worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Medpace by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Medpace by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

MEDP traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.71. 666,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.48. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $2,858,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,304,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,380,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.