Bernzott Capital Advisors Sells 789,498 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bernzott Capital Advisors reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,498 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands makes up 3.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.69% of Hostess Brands worth $35,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $162,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 376,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $457,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,554. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

