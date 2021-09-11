Bernzott Capital Advisors Takes $21.70 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 522,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,704,000. Granite Construction comprises about 1.8% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.14% of Granite Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,919,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 935,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,660,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 908,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,585 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

GVA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. 174,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.