Berry Data Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $258,755.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.