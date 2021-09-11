BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Reaches $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00059892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00162510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00043705 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

