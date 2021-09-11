Beyond Finance Price Down 29.9% This Week (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $241,303.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

