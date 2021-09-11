BeyondSpring’s (BYSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 309.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 995,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,026. BeyondSpring has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $955.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 506.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

