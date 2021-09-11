BIDR Trading Down 1.1% This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. BIDR has a market cap of $15.61 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00070022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00180046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,300.30 or 1.00031620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.53 or 0.07107119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00908413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002981 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

