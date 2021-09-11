Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,959 shares during the quarter. Bilibili comprises 14.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned 0.91% of Bilibili worth $344,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 532,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,824,000 after buying an additional 139,567 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 533,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. 2,823,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,875. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.