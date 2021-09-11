Binance Coin (BNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion and approximately $1.56 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $401.31 or 0.00892551 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
