Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.47 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and approximately $5.47 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00043266 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,468,092,358 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.