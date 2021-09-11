BinaryX Price Hits $16.75 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $789,212.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $16.75 or 0.00036922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001833 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.59 or 0.00935838 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

