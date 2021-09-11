Binemon Price Down 23.9% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00070317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00130352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00182616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,391.09 or 0.99880127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.47 or 0.07117242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.64 or 0.00907988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002987 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 985,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

