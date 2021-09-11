Bintex Futures (BNTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $142,824.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002550 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $115,976.96 and approximately $142,824.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00069310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00127712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00180139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,118.65 or 0.99967363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.17 or 0.07072753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.69 or 0.00932111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.