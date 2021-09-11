Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BIOX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The firm has a market cap of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

