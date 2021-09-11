Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 1.5%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 16,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 18,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

The firm has a market cap of $518.45 million, a P/E ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,883,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

